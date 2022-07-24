Culling of pigs commence in Kerala

Wayanad: Culling of pigs to prevent spread of African swine fever in Wayanad district of Kerala, where it was recently reported, commenced from Sunday after facing some opposition from a farmer who was affected by the government decision.



Sub-collector of Mananthavady, where the disease was reported from two farms, said the farmer in question and others were convinced to cooperate with the culling process by showing them test reports received from National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal where the samples were sent.

The sub-collector, who is coordinating the culling operations, further said the affected farmer, who owns 360 pigs, was informed that the measures were being taken as per the national protocol to prevent spread of the disease to other areas or farms and he agreed to cooperate.

She also said the compensation process for the affected farmers would be expedited.

Pigs at two farms in Mananthavady area of Wayanad district tested positive for the disease, with all the animals in one farm dying of African swine fever, the official said.

In the other farm, the culling operations began on Sunday and would be completed within a week's time, she added.

Earlier in the day, the farm owner having 360 pigs told a TV channel that he does not believe animals in his farm were infected as the swine which tested positive did not look sick.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), African swine fever is a highly contagious and fatal viral disease of domestic pigs.