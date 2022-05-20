'CUET for PG admissions from 2022'
New Delhi: The University Grants Commission has decided to introduce the common university entrance test (CUET) for post graduate courses also from this year, its chairman Jagadesh Kumar said on
Thursday.
"CUET for PG admissions will also be introduced from the 2022 academic session. The exam will be conducted in the third week of July and the application process will begin today and will conclude on June 18. The NTA will conduct the Postgraduate Entrance Test for 42 central and participating universities for the academic session 2022-2023," Kumar said.
