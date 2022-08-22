CUET: Aspirants claim admit cards mention past dates for exam

New Delhi: Several Common University Entrance Test UG aspirants have claimed that the exam dates mentioned on their admit cards have already passed while the date intimated to them earlier was different.



The National Testing Agency, which is responsible for conducting the exam, has appealed to the candidates not to panic and stick to the dates which they have been informed and their admit cards will reflect the correct dates soon.

The debut edition of CUET, which has been split into six phases, has been marred by glitches so far causing exam cancellations at multiple centres and postponement of exams for several candidates.

However, the rescheduling of the exam for several candidates and attempts to accommodate the choice of city for exam centre, has left students a worried lot as their admit cards and city intimation slips are mentioning different dates.

The students have been reaching out to the NTA and University Grants Commission requesting for another chance to appear in the examination.

Yuvraj Singh Chauhan from Jodhpur in Rajasthan was intimated that his exam is scheduled on August 10. When he downloaded his admit card on August 7, he was shocked to see that his exam date was August 6 which had already passed.

When contacted NTA Director Vineet Joshi, said, "The candidates should not panic. If their exam was rescheduled, their admit cards will reflect the correct date near the informed date. Right now the admit cards will be reflecting earlier dates. Candidates should stick to the date intimated to them while preparing."