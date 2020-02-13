Cuba supports India's bid for permanent membership of UNSC: Ambassador of Republic of Cuba to India

New Delhi: Oscar Israel Martinez Cordoves, Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to India, on Thursday visited the Press Club of India and enlightened media persons about Fidel Castro. He also outlined a succinct summary of India-Cuba relations, Cuba's economic state of affairs in the backdrop of prevailing global scenario, Cuba's long battle with sanctions, its struggles in the post cold war era and a load of many other issues including Cuba's potentials, capability and contribution in the field of healthcare and medicine.



Asserting that Cubans were Socialist and became more socialist after the death of Castro, the Ambassador emphasised that Cuba has developed many sectors particularly health and medicine. He said that his country has made notable success in the pharmaceuticals industry. He added that thousands of Cuban doctors were serving in Amazon basin countries of Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela.

Asserting that both India and Cuba were members of Non-Aligned Movement, the Ambassador said that Cuba supports India's bid for a permanent membership of United Nations Security Council.

Emphasising that India and Cuba have very cordial bilateral relations, he expressed the hope that relations between the two countries could further improve if India steps up relations in the area of trade and commerce.

He added that while Cuba was a poor country, tourism was one of its source of revenue generation.

On a question as to what is his country's stand on the sanctions imposed on Iran, the Ambassador said that Cuba was opposed to any form of sanctions.