CSC ties up with AICTE to push indigenous toy making

New Delhi: Following the clarion call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to encourage domestic toy manufacturing, the Common Service Centre (CSC), an SPV under the Ministry of Electronics and IT Ministry, has joined hands with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to promote toy manufacturing among rural entrepreneurs by organising 'Toycathon-2021'.



"Toycathon-2021 is aimed at understanding the creativity among start-ups in rural areas, students and professionals for developing and manufacturing toys. It is a unique opportunity for students, teachers, start-ups and toy experts/professionals in India to submit their innovative toys/games concepts and win prizes worth Rs 50 lakh," said CSC Managing Director Dinesh Tyagi.

Toycathon-2021 is an inter-ministerial initiative involving six ministries. Organized by the Ministry of Education's innovation cell with support from AICTE, the initiative is being supported by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of MSME, Ministry of Textiles and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Toycathon-2021 would be conducted through CSC academy, an arm of CSC, at 6,000 blocks and taluka level where CSC academies are present.

The CSC Academy delivers specialised courses/training programmes and promotes entrepreneurship among the rural masses and it's best suited for this unique initiative due to its reach and expertise,

Tyagi said.