CS: Open IPD in upcoming Bathinda AIIMS by month-end

Chandigarh: In order to provide the best possible healthcare facilities and further ramp up the health infrastructure to effectively deal with any exigency, especially the Covid surge, if any, in future, the Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan, directed the authorities concerned to open the IPD (in patient department) services at the upcoming All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bathinda by September end, besides making functional the under-establishment PGI satellite centre in Sangrur by the October next.



Chairing a high-level meeting here, the Chief Secretary was apprised that the construction work of PGI satellite centre in Ferozepur has been awarded last month and it will be completed within 39 months.

Expressing satisfaction that the positivity rate remained static at 0.1 per cent in the state last week, the Chief Secretary instructed the officials concerned to continue aggressive testing and contact tracing ahead of the festival season.

Mahajan also reviewed the current status of the ongoing 31 major infrastructure development projects, which include various railway lines and road projects being carried out by Indian Railways, National Highways Authority of India and the Public Works Department, besides Indian Institute of Technology in Ropar, Indian Institute of Management in Amritsar, AIIMS in Bathinda, PGI satellite centre in Sangrur and ethanol bio-refinery project in Bathinda.

She said 19 major infra projects worth Rs 13,315-crore have been completed in the state. (End)