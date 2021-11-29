Crucial that State provides subsidy for diabetic care: CJI

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana on Sunday said it is essential that the State provides support and subsidy for diabetic care as the human cost is "immense" and it is an "expensive disease".



Terming diabetes a lifelong disease and an enemy of the poor, the CJI said it is imperative to conduct India-specific studies targeting the local population, which will help develop appropriate treatment protocols.

He said the government needs to train and introduce more healthcare professionals to deal with the disease. Speaking at the "Ahuja Bajaj Symposium on Diabetes", CJI Ramana said COVID-19 has already exposed the fragility of our "overburdened healthcare system" and the need of the hour is to innovate and develop modern drugs to find a cure for diabetes.

"The human cost is immense. The economic cost to the nation is immeasurable. Therefore, it is essential that the State provides support and subsidy for diabetic care. The government also needs to train and introduce more healthcare professionals to deal with this problem,"

he said. The CJI said the medical profession is widely regarded as the most noble one and "VaidyoNarayano Hari" (a doctor should be considered as a form of Lord Narayana) is the most apt way to describe doctors and medical professionals.

"The health of the nation and its citizens is paramount and naturally, is a precondition to achieving the developmental aspirations we have set for ourselves," he said.

The CJI said he was elated when Indian scientists and researchers came up with a COVID-19 vaccine within a few months of the outbreak of the pandemic. However, "we are nowhere near finding a permanent cure for diabetes, which is an ancient disease", CJI Ramana said.