Cross-border arms smuggling module busted in Punjab, 2 held

Chandigarh: Punjab Police on Wednesday said they have arrested two members of a module that used drones for cross-border smuggling of arms and ammunition.



The arrested accused are Jaskaran Singh, an undertrial inmate, from Bhikhiwind and Rattanbir Singh of Khemkaran in Tarn Taran district. Jaskaran is currently lodged at Sub Jail Goindwal Sahib while Rattanbir is out on bail.

Five China-made .30 bore pistol and five USA-made 9mm pistols along with eight spare magazines were seized from their possession, Additional Inspector General of Police (Counter Intelligence, Amritsar) Amarjit Singh Bajwa said.

He said a mobile phone was also seized from Jaskaran's barrack.

Jaskaran was brought on a production warrant in a case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, which was registered at State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar in August 2022, the Additional IG said.

"During questioning, Jaskaran confessed that he was using a mobile phone in jail to contact Pakistan-based smugglers through WhatsApp for smuggling of narcotics, arms and ammunition from Pakistan via drones," the police officer said in a statement.