Crores go 'missing' from bank accounts; Andhra govt clarifies

Amaravati: Hundreds of crores of rupees reportedly went "missing from the bank accounts of over 90,000 employees of Andhra Pradesh government and there were allegations that the government has withdrawn the money, a charge denied by the Special Chief Secretary (finance) SS Rawat on Wednesday.

The amount was withdrawn illegally after it was credited into the General Provident Fund (GPF) accounts of the employees, it was alleged. Responding, State government said the DA arrears amount was erroneously credited into the GPF accounts of the employees due to a technical glitch .

Citing preliminary information furnished by the Director of Treasury and Accounts, Rawat said in a statement that the DA arrears were credited even though the bills were not cleared.

As per Treasury rules, all bills which remain pending as on March 31 every year shall be cancelled by the treasury officer concerned. Due to the cancellation of unpaid DA arrear bills, the adjustment amounts that were erroneously credited to the GPF accounts were also reversed by the system software, Rawat added.

The Special Chief Secretary said the government was taking necessary measures to rectify the technical glitch.

Earlier, today, the government employees' associations raised the matter with the State Finance Department officials here, but nothing came of it. The associations called the "illegal withdrawal" not only unconstitutional but also criminal.

Leaders of AP Joint Action Committee met the Special Chief Secretary here today and sought a clarification.

The Special Chief Secretary claims the government did not withdraw the money. He says it could have happened due to a technical error and promised to enquire into it, chairman of Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted Officers Association Bandi Srinivasa Rao told reporters after meeting Rawat.

The issue figured in the High Court, which directed the government to file an affidavit within two weeks.