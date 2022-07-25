Crop insurance scheme helping companies, not farmers, says Hooda
Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said that Prime Minister Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) is not in the interest of the farmers but in the interest of the companies. This is the reason why farmers struggled to get compensation and the companies had a hefty profit of 40,000 crores in just 5 years.
Hooda said Congress opposes the decision of the government to increase the premium of crop insurance of paddy, cotton, bajra, and maize to further benefit the companies. Addressing a press conference in Rohtak on Sunday, he stated that governance had completely collapsed in the state. "Haryana is lagging behind on all the parameters of development. This is the reason that today the debt on the state has increased to Rs 3.24 lakh crore but there is no visible improvement in the basic infrastructure of the state," he stated.
