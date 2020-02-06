Crimes against children rising, says Ministry
New Delhi: Crime against children rose in the year 2018 as compared to 2016 and 2017, the Ministry of Women and Child Development said on Thursday.
Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani informed Rajya Sabha in a written reply given in the Rajya Sabha that the total number of cases registered under crimes against children in the year 2016 was 106,958. "This figure rose to 129,032 in the year 2017 and to 141,764 in 2018," said the Minister.
The data presented by the Minister was based on the input provided by the National Crime Records Bureau.
However, the Minister emphasised that the government had amended the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 in order to make the law more effective for protection of children.
"The Government of India has recently amended the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 which has been notifiedand made effective from August 16, 2019 with a view to providing stringent provisions for protection to children against sexual abuse," said the Minister.
She also said that clarifications, regarding crime against children, for the year 2018 were pending from West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya & Sikkim.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Seven, including 3 children, dead in carpet factory gas6 Feb 2020 1:45 PM GMT
Campaigning for Delhi elections ends6 Feb 2020 1:39 PM GMT
Fundamentals of Indian economy strong, inherent quality to...6 Feb 2020 1:30 PM GMT
Yogi gets EC notice for accusing Kejriwal of supplying...6 Feb 2020 1:15 PM GMT
Sheena Bora murder case: HC grants bail to Peter Mukerjea...6 Feb 2020 1:15 PM GMT