Crimes against children rising, says Ministry

New Delhi: Crime against children rose in the year 2018 as compared to 2016 and 2017, the Ministry of Women and Child Development said on Thursday.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani informed Rajya Sabha in a written reply given in the Rajya Sabha that the total number of cases registered under crimes against children in the year 2016 was 106,958. "This figure rose to 129,032 in the year 2017 and to 141,764 in 2018," said the Minister.

The data presented by the Minister was based on the input provided by the National Crime Records Bureau.

However, the Minister emphasised that the government had amended the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 in order to make the law more effective for protection of children.

"The Government of India has recently amended the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 which has been notifiedand made effective from August 16, 2019 with a view to providing stringent provisions for protection to children against sexual abuse," said the Minister.

She also said that clarifications, regarding crime against children, for the year 2018 were pending from West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya & Sikkim.