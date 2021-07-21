Craft handloom village to better artisans' livelihood

New Delhi: In a move aimed at giving a boost to the livelihood of artisans/weavers, the Ministry of Textiles is seeing craft handloom villages as an opportunity for them to sell their products that would ensure livelihood to both domestic as well as international visitors.



Craft village is a modern-day concept wherein promotion of craft/handloom products and tourism are being taken up at a single livelihood also provided.

According to the Textile Ministry, 11 craft villages are in various stages of development with active support and collaboration of respective state governments. Six of the villages are being developed by Development Commissioner of Handicrafts, and another five are being developed by Development Commissioner (Handlooms).

Each craft village is being developed by the Ministry of Textiles in collaboration with the district administration of respective states and the ministry is providing assistance towards improving infrastructure in existing villages where substantial numbers of weavers practicing similar crafts/handloom products are residing, the ministry said in a statement.

"There are many villages with a sizeable population of handloom weavers/handicrafts artisans that lie on major tourist circuits of the country. The idea behind developing villages with such handloom/handicraft pockets into tourism spots are to provide an additional place for the tourists to visit, acquaint themselves with the local traditions and customs, besides purchasing something of local origin as a lasting memory of their visit," it said.

The development commissioner of handloom has undertaken setting up of craft handloom villages in Kanihama in J&K, Sharan in Himachal Pradesh, Mohpara in Assam, Bodh Gaya in Bihar, and Kovalam in Kerala.