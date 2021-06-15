Crackdown on drug peddlers in N Bengal

Darjeeling: 3 persons were arrested from Jalpaiguri and thousands of Yaba tablets recovered from their possession.



In a joint operation by the Special Task Force (STF) and police personnel from the Jalpaiguri Kotwali police station a raid was conducted on Monday night at the Raninagar area of the National Highway.

The three were going towards Cooch Behar from Siliguri on motorbikes when they were nabbed by the STF and police team. Yaba tablets weighing near 1kg was recovered from their possession.

The three arrested include Jafiuddin Mia of Dinhata; Swapan Natta of Berubari and Majidul Haq of Cooch Behar. They were produced at the Jalpaiguri court on Tuesday and remanded to police custody.

Meanwhile the Siliguri Metropolitan police arrested three youths from the Rajiv Nagar area of Siliguri on Monday night and recovered 117 ampoules containing sedatives.

The arrested include Bharat Das of Rajiv Nagar; Ujjwal Tamang of Jorebingalow and Dipesh Chettri of Kalimpong. They were produced at the SIliguri court on Tuesday.

The Darjeeling police based on a tip off arrested two youths and recovered 2 kg 600 g of marijuana from their possession. Based on a tip off, police of the Jorebungalow police conducted a raid and arrested the duo from the vicinity of an under construction hospital on Peshok road.

The arrested include Milan Thapa (40 years) of Chandmari, Darjeeling and Samuel Subba (27years) of SK Road, Jorebungalow.