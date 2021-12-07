'Cow dung procurement scheme helped farmers during Covid times'

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh's 'GodhanNyayYojana', under which farmers benefit through cow dung procurement at Rs 2 per kg, helped them sail through hard

times during the Covid pandemic and strengthened the rural economy, the state government said on Tuesday. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said the state has achieved many goals through this one scheme.

He said that the scheme has helped in strengthening the rural economy of the state, increased purchasing power by putting

money in pockets of rural people and solved the problem of disposal of wastes produced by cattle and problem of cattle grazing.