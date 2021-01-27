Covid: With 3L vaccinations in a day, over 23L immunised so far

New Delhi: As the immunisation drive against the deadly Covid-19 completed its 12th day on Wednesday, the country recorded over 23 lakh vaccinations, including nearly 3 lakh beneficiaries being vaccinated against the decease in a single day on the twelfth day of the programme through 5,308 sessions held till 6pm.



"The cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against Covid-19 has crossed 23 lakh on Wednesday. A total of 23,28,779 beneficiaries (till 6 pm) were vaccinated through 41,599 sessions, as per the provisional report and 2,99,299 beneficiaries were vaccinated on 12th day through 5,308 sessions," the Health Ministry said, adding that 123 AEFIs cases have been reported till date. As per the ministry, 79 per cent of beneficiaries vaccinated on Wednesday are from the five states of Karnataka, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Among the five states, Rajasthan has reported highest vaccinations as the state has registered 71,632 inoculations followed by Madhya Pradesh (60,194), Maharashtra (37,575), West Bengal (33,263) and Karnataka (33,124).

However, despite its several attempts to scale up vaccination campaign, Bihar is showing a very dismal performance as the state has reported just 606 vaccinations till 6pm on Wednesday while smaller states like Goa, Mizoram and Nagaland have vaccinated 476, 872 and 547 beneficiaries respectively. Notably, Bihar has set a target to inoculate 4.64 lakh healthcare workers in the first phase.

As per the ministry, a total 16 persons have been hospitalised so far and only 0.0007 per cent people have recorded hospitalisation against vaccinations.

"In the last 24 hours, one person who is suffering from bacterial sepsis has been hospitalised at Apollo Hospital, Chennai. He was vaccinated on January 23 and was hospitalised on January 24," the ministry said.

"Total 9 deaths have been reported so far and none of these deaths have been causally linked with Covid-19 vaccination," the ministry said, adding that in the last 24 hours, one person aged 23 years of Odisha has died and the post-mortem report is awaited. However, the ministry has claimed that no case of serious/severe AEFI/death attributable to vaccination till date.