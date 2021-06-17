Covid: UP govt to give Rs 4,000 monthly aid to orphan children

Lucknow: In yet another gesture towards children who lost their parents due to the Covid pandemic, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has upwardly revised the help being given to children whose guardian's income is below Rs 3 lakh per year.

"For the legal or natural guardian, the annual income of Rs two lakh limit is very low, hence the monthly assistance will be provided to every child whose guardian's income is below Rs 3 lakh per year," announced the Chief Minister in a high-level Covid review meeting held on Wednesday.

Under the 'Uttar Pradesh Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana', the state government will provide financial assistance to a child's guardian while those who do not have anyone to look after them will be sent to children's homes.

Taking care of the upbringing and education of children orphaned by Covid-19, a monthly financial assistance of Rs 4,000 will be given to a child's guardian or caretaker, till he or she attains adulthood, while those who do not have anyone to look after them will be sent to child protection homes.

Further, the state government will also provide tablets or laptops to all such children studying in schools, colleges, or pursuing vocational education.

Children below 10 years who do not have any family member will be taken care of by the state government children's homes. Currently, such homes are functional in Mathura, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Agra and Rampur.

A minor girl child will be housed in Kasturba Gandhi Girls (residential) Schools run by the government of India or children's homes (girls) run by the state government.