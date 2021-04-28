Covid surge: Tourism services opt voluntary shutdown in Hills

DARJEELING: As Covid-19 cases continue to surge in the Hills, the tourism industry is again facing a catch-22 situation, when both life and livelihood is at stake. Many home-stays, hotels and tourism-related services are closing down on their own.



Along with the Municipal areas, the rural settlements have also recorded positive cases in the second wave thereby affecting home-stays also. "We have decided to keep our homestay closed till May 15. Following this, we will review the situation and take further decisions. We are cancelling bookings and refunding the advance deposits," stated Prolad Roka, owner, Sohini's Grace Homestay in Darjeeling.

The taxi service to the world-famous tourist destination Sandakphu has also been shut down. "Owing to the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases all over the Hills we decided to shut down the taxi services to Sandakphu and Phalut till further notice. Today, we had tourists requesting us for two Land Rovers for Sandakphu. We told them that services are closed," stated Chandan Pradhan, president, Singhalila Land Rover Owners' Welfare Association.

Even, the lake destination of Mirik has not been able to escape the clutches of the dreaded disease. Till Tuesday, the number of positive cases stood at 30. The Park surrounding the Mirik lake has been shut down since Tuesday thereby cutting down access to the lake also.

"We request tourists not to visit Mirik till the Covid-19 situation improves. On Monday we had a meeting with the Sub Divisional administration, merchant associations, NGOs and the civil society on the Covid-19 situation. Following this, the Mirik Municipality resolved to close down the Mirik Park from Tuesday. We will also be sitting with the GTA soon requesting them to close down their Motels and other tourist services" stated LB Rai, chairman, Mirik Municipality.

The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration also held a meeting with tourism stakeholders on Tuesday in Darjeeling. Tourism protocols were explained to the stakeholders asking them to practice safe tourism. With no directive from the Government, there are no immediate plans to shut down tourism facilities stated an official.

There were appeals by the stakeholders to restart testing and monitoring centres at the entry points to the Hills. The GTA would start such checkpoints soon. Every year, about eight lakh domestic and 40,000 foreign tourists visit the Darjeeling Hills. The Darjeeling district recorded an all-time high of 430 cases on Tuesday including 21 in the Darjeeling Municipal area; 4 in the Kurseong Municipality area; 5 in Mirik; 5 in Bijanbari; 15 in Sukhiapokhari and 2 in Tukdah. In Darjeeling subdivision, 3 deaths were recorded on Tuesday including two male and a female.