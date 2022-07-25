Covid surge in HP, active cases cross 3,800-mark

shimla: With active cases crossing 3800-mark against 55 on June 1, Himachal Pradesh is once again struggling to control sudden surge in the Covid cases, especially in the districts of Kangra, Mandi and Shimla.



Four persons died in the past 12 hours while three deaths in a single day were reported in a single day on Thursday, first time during this year and after the state having achieved 100 percent vaccination of both doses.

State's health minister Rajeev Saizal admitted that the increase in the number of cases has caused worries. The state government has already ordered the DCs and medical officers to increase testing.

Mission Director National Health Mission Hemraj Bairwa when contacted said a three-pronged strategy has been put in place to check spread of the virus. "First the testing has been increased and being sustained. Second a new lab has been set-up at Lal Bahadur Shastri memorial medical college for genome sequencing. This will make the process of treatment prompt. Thirdly the people are being motivated to get vaccinated with precautionary doses as the state has already achieved 100 percent vaccination," he said.