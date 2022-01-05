Covid surge: Gujarat HC restricts entry of people at its premises

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court has restricted the entry of people in its premises in the wake of a rise in coronavirus cases in the state, and barred the entry of litigants while making it mandatory for those required to appear in person to carry COVID-19 negative report.

The curbs will come into effect from Wednesday, as per a circular issued by the HC's registrar general on Monday.

According to the circular, the Chief Justice has also ordered for the closure of all the canteens located in the high court premises from Wednesday.

Screening has been made mandatory for all those entering the court premises, with strict adherence to social distancing norm and cooperation with the medical screening team, it said.

"In the matter of habeas corpus petitions, the corpus shall be produced by the jurisdictional police authorities before the jurisdictional district court to enable the judges presiding the bench to interact in virtual mode with the persons so produced," said the

circular.