Covid positive woman absconding from Triveni hospital in Hills

Darjeeling: A 34-year-old positive woman has gone absconding from the Triveni hospital in Darjeeling. A hunt has been lodged for her.



The 34-year-old, a resident of the Tukvar Singamari area of Darjeeling was admitted at Darjeeling District Hospital on August 22. A Rapid Antigen Test had been conducted. She had tested positive and was admitted at the Covid Hospital in Triveni.

"On 23rd August evening, she went missing from the hospital. Security guards searched for her in the nearby jungles but could not locate her. Missing diaries have been lodged at the Rungli Rungliot police station and at Teesta Bazar. Hunt for the absconder is on" stated Samden Dukpa, Executive Director, Health, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration. The woman is not sound mentally and is homeless.

Meanwhile, the Darjeeling district including the Hills has been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases. Employees of two private banks of Darjeeling and a shopping mall have tested positive.

A number of employees of Reliance Smart Super Store located at Kakjhora, Hill Cart Road, Darjeeling, have tested positive. The District Magistrate, Darjeeling, has issued a notice declaring that the Reliance store will remain closed for 7 days starting from Thursday.

As per the District Magistrate, Darjeeling, 93 fresh positive cases were reported in the district on Thursday. The 93 positive cases include 25 from the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) area; 13 Naxalbari, 17 Matigara, 7 Sukna; 8 Kharibari, 4 Phansidewa; 3 Tukdah; 3 Darjeeling Municipality area and 1 from the Kurseong Municipality area and 12 from Bijanbari.

42 cases were reported from Jalpaiguri district areas under the SMC.

81 patients were discharged including home isolation patients.

The Darjeeling police on Thursday announced that taxis could carry passengers to maximum seating capacity. Earlier the number of passengers allowed was 50 per cent of seating capacity. "However in no way will they be allowed to charge more than the stipulated fare. We will keep a strict tab on this" stated Dorjee Sherpa, OC, Traffic, Darjeeling.

Along with the rest of the State, strict lockdown was observed on Thursday. The busy roads remained deserted.