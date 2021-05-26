'COVID inactive in nasal, oral activities 12-24 hrs after death'

New Delhi: Coronavirus doesn't remain active in nasal and oral cavities 12 to 24 hours after the death of an infected person as a result of which the risk of transmission from the deceased is highly unlikely, AIIMS Forensic Chief Dr Sudhir Gupta said.



A pilot study was conducted over the last one year in the Department of Forensic Medicine at AIIMS on COVID-19 positive medico-legal cases which were subjected to post-mortem.

"Around 100 bodies were re-tested for coronavirus infection in an interval of 12 to 24 hours after death and the result was negative. The virus does not remain active at all in nasal and oral cavities 24 hours after death," Dr Gupta told PTI.

"The risk of transmission of coronavirus 12 to 24 hours after the death of an infected person is highly unlikely," he said.

For safety purposes, he said, nasal and oral cavities should be plugged to prevent leakage of body fluids or other

orifices or punctures resulting from removal of catheter, drains, tubes should be disinfected.

Also as a precautionary measure, people handling such bodies should wear protective gear such as masks, gloves and PPE kits.

"Collection of bones and ashes is completely safe as there is no risk of transmission of infection from the mortal remains," Gupta said.