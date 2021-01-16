'Covid-19 vaccines not for pregnant, lactating women'

New Delhi: As the preparations for vaccine roll-out is almost complete and consignments of vaccine have reached every state, the Union Health Ministry has directed all states and union territories that pregnant and lactating women should not be administered the shots of Covid-19 vaccine as they have not been part of any anti-coronavirus vaccine clinical trial so far.



The ministry has also made it clear that interchangeability of Covid-19 vaccines is not permitted.

In a letter to all states and Union territories, the ministry highlighted that under the emergency use authorisation, coronavirus vaccination is indicated only for 18 years and above. If required, Covid-19 vaccine and other vaccines should be separated by an interval of at least 14 days, it stated.

"Interchangeability of Covid-19 vaccines is not permitted. The second dose should also be of the same Covid-19 vaccine which was administered as the first dose," said Additional Secretary (Health) Manohar Agnani in a letter written to all the

states/UTs.

"Pregnant and lactating women have not been a part of any Covid-19 vaccine clinical trial so far. Therefore, women who are pregnant or not sure of their pregnancy and lactating women should not receive Covid-19 vaccine at this time," the letter stated.

The vaccine should be administered with caution in persons with a history of any bleeding or coagulation disorder (like clotting factor deficiency, coagulopathy or platelet disorder, it said.

The ministry has listed precautions and contraindications for Covid-19 vaccination along with a comparative factsheet for both the vaccines (Covishield and Covaxin) which contains information on vaccine platform, physical specifications, dosage, cold-chain storage requirements, contraindications and minor AEFIs (adverse event following immunisation).

It said that this information should be disseminated to programme managers across all levels and through them to cold-chain handlers and vaccinators for ready reference.

Listing the contraindications, the health ministry cautioned against the administration of the vaccine in persons with a history of anaphylactic or allergic reaction to a previous dose of Covid-19 vaccine and in those with immediate or delayed onset anaphylaxis or allergic reaction to vaccines or injectable therapies, pharmaceutical products, food items, among others.