Covid-19 updates: An economic storm is on its way, says Rahul Gandhi
Coronavirus cases in India have gone up to 85,940, according to the data published on the health ministry website on Friday evening. As many as 2,752 people have lost their lives due to the infection, while 30,152 people have been discharged.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her 3rd tranche of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat package on Friday, announced several reforms in the agriculture sector. One of the major reforms announced by the government was the amendment in the Essential Commodities Act to deregulate prices of food items. This, the finance minister said, would not only revive the economy but also unleash its latent potential through opening up of production and marketing avenues.
States will be at forefront of battle against Covid-19, they should be supported monetarily: Rahul Gandhi
"Many states are facing revenue loss. There is nothing allotted to states in the economic package the government has announced. All state governments should be supported monetarily. States will be at the forefront of battle against Covid-19," says Rahul Gandhi.
"If you want to have a future, you have to defend your present. In Tamil Nadu too, I have seen many migrants walking back to their respective hometowns. We have to think about the vulnerable people and protect them," says Rahul Gandhi.
(Inputs and image from hindustantimes.com)
