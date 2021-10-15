COVID-19: Thane district's infection tally rises by 266, death toll by four

Thane: With the addition of 266 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,62,842, an official said on Friday.



These new cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

As the virus claimed the lives of four persons, the death toll in the district rose to 11,455.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.03 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload went up to 1,37,369 and death toll to 3,279, another official said.