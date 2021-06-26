COVID-19: Thane district's case count up by 488, death toll by 15

Thane: The coronavirus infection tally in Thane district of Maharashtra has gone up to 5,30,288 with the addition of 488 cases, an official said on Saturday.

These cases were reported on Friday.

As the virus claimed the life of 15 persons during the day, the death toll in the district rose to 10,611.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.00 per cent, he added.

In neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,15,848, while the death toll is 2,525, another official said.