COVID-19: Thane district reports 29 new cases, zero death

Thane: Thane district of Maharashtra reported 29 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its infection count to 7,08,559, an official said on Friday.



These new cases were recorded on Thursday, he said.

As nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,878.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.67 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload has grown to 1,63,437, while the death toll is 3,392, another official said.