COVID-19 surge continues in Telangana, 412 new infections added

Hyderabad: The daily coronavirus tally in Telangana crossed the 400 mark with 412 fresh additions, taking the total caseload to 3.03 lakh, a state government bulletin said on Tuesday.

With three more deaths the toll rose to 1,674, it said,providing data as of 8 PM on March 22.

As many as 3,151 patients were undergoing treatment.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporationreported the maximum of 103 cases followed by Nirmal 32, Medchal Malkajgiri 31 and Ranga Reddy districts 27.

The state has been witnessing a gradual rise in cases for the past several days with a large number of infections being reported from a few schools in the state.

A total of 68,171 samples were tested on March 22.

Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 97.18 lakh.

According to the bulletin, 216 people had recovered on Monday taking the total number of recoveries to2.99 lakh.

The recovery rate and case fatality rate in the state was 98.41 per cent and 0.55 per cent, compared to the national average of 95.7 per cent and 1.4 per cent, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, an official release said the vaccine wastage in the state stood at 0.81 per cent.



