COVID-19: Six new cases in Thane district; death toll up by one

Thane: Thane district of Maharashtra reported six new coronavirus positive cases, which took its infection count to 7,08,791, an official said on Saturday.



These cases were reported on Friday, he said.

With the virus claiming the life of one person during the day, the death toll in the district rose to 11,882.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.67 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the case count has grown to 1,63,591, while the death toll is 3,407, another official said.