Covid-19: Quiet immersion of Ganesh idols in Mumbai

Mumbai: Many Mumbaikars on Sunday bid adieu to Lord Ganesh by immersing idols in artificial ponds in absence of access to the sea in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Many households follow the tradition of immersing the idols one-and-a-half day after Ganesh Chaturthi, which marks the beginning of the annual 10-day festival.

With fanfare missing due to COVID-19 restrictions, it was a quiet send-off to Lord Ganesh.

Devotees immersed idols in artificial ponds set up in different parts of the city.

Beaches wore a deserted look with police turning away people who had come for immersing idols in sea.

Ganesh festival began on August 22 on a low-key note under the shadow of coronavirus. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerayvisited some areas in the city to take stock of the immersion plan.

He visited a mobile artificial pit prepared on a truck and an idol collection centre at Priyadarshini park in South Mumbai.

Such mobile artificial pits were created to ensure people do not crowd for immersion.

The CM also visited an artificial pond created by the civic body in suburban Vile Parle.

Meanwhile, many Goans on Sunday bid adieu to Lord Ganesh, as many households follow the tradition of immersing the idols one-and-a-half day after Ganesh Chaturthi, which marks the beginning of the annual 10-day festival.

In view of the COVID-19 epidemic, immersion was carried out in a staggered manner with devotees wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

No procession was taken out in view of restrictions and government guidelines banning public gatherings.

In many places, including in Mapusa town, people constructed artificial ponds to immerse idols.