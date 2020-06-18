Covid-19 positive CGHS beneficiaries to get home isolation teleconsultation

New Delhi: In the wake of spurt in COVID-19 cases, the government has allowed Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) beneficiaries to avail home isolation teleconsultation from their wellness centre after being tested positive for Coronavirus with mild to moderate symptoms.



In another related development, the Union Health Ministry has also decided to reimburse the cost of 'Pulse Oximeter' purchased by CGHS beneficiaries infected with the virus.

As per the CGHS order, the patient should not be suffering from any co-morbid illness like hypertension, any other cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic asthma, kidney ailments, etc.

The family members of the patient should strictly follow isolation protocols such as wearing face-mask all the time, the patient should have separate utensils and toilet facility during home isolation period, the order stated.

The order further stated that all-out efforts are being made by the government to contain the impact of disease by instituting measures at the community as well as individual level.

"As measuring of oxygen saturation level is one of the most important parameters for monitoring the health of COVID-19 patients, it has been decided to reimburse the cost of Pulse Oximeter purchased by the beneficiaries. A family is allowed to have only one Pulse Oximeter and the chief medical officer will guide such beneficiaries about its use," the order stated.

The reimbursement shall be claimed as per the actual cost of pulse oximeter subject to a ceiling of Rs 1,200 and the claim for reimbursement of cost of such pulse oximeter to be submitted as per prescribed norms and enclosing therewith a copy of the COVID-19 test report to the concerned department.