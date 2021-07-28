COVID-19: Pondy adds less than 100 daily cases

Puducherry: Puducherry reported 97 fresh cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Wednesday, taking the overall infection count to 1,20,627.



The new cases were identified at the end of examination of 5635 samples and were spread over Puducherry 74, Karaikal 16, Yanam 2 and Mahe 5.

The active cases were 923 of whom 189 were in hospitals and the remaining 734 were in home isolation.

While 96 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals today the overall recoveries were 1,17,627.

One more person, a 42-year-old woman, succumbed to the infection in Yanam taking the toll to 1792.

She had no co morbidity.

The test positivity rate was 1.72 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.49 percent and 97.75 percent respectively, the Director of the Department of Health S Mohan Kumar said.

On the vaccination front, 37,785 health care workers and 22,962 front line workers have been inoculated against the pandemic so far.

He said 4.86 lakh people belonging to the senior citizens category or those above 45 years with co morbidities have been inoculated.

In all 6.86 lakh people including those who received the second dose of vaccination have been inoculated in the Union Territory.

Meanwhile, the Health Department announced a three-day free vaccination drive from Thursday.