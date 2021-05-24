COVID-19: Navy brings 340 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen

New Delhi: The Indian Navy on Sunday brought to India 340 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen, more than 3,700 oxygen cylinders and other medical supplies from abroad as the country continued to reel under a severe second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The supplies were brought by two warships from Singapore, Brunei and Qatar. Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said naval ship INS Jalashwa arrived at Visakhapatnam bringing 300 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) and over 3,600 oxygen cylinders from Singapore and Brunei.

It was the largest consignment of LMO brought to India from abroad. The ship also transported some other medical equipment including ventilators and empty cryogenic oxygen containers. Another ship, INS Trikand, arrived in Mumbai carrying 40 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen and 100 oxygen cylinders from Qatar, Commander Madhwal said.