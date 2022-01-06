Covid-19: Maha sees 26,538 new cases, up 44% in 24 hrs

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 26,538 fresh coronavirus positive cases, including 15,166 in Mumbai, the highest-ever daily count in the metropolis, and eight fatalities, civic officials and the state health department said.



Compared with Tuesday, the fresh cases in Maharashtra rose by 43.71 per cent or 8,072 in absolute numbers on Wednesday.

With these additions, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 67,57,032, while the death toll increased to 1,41,581, it said.

Mumbai's overall coronavirus infection count jumped to 8,33,628, while the death toll increased to 16,384, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a bulletin.

Amid the spurt in COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said 100 per cent lockdown is not required as of now, but stressed the need to impose restrictions wherever there is crowding.

The state government also decided to shut all non-agricultural, autonomous universities, technical and affiliated colleges in Maharashtra till February 15, Minister Uday Samant said and added that classes will continue online.

Schools in Nagpur city and some adjoining areas will remain shut for physical classes for students of Grades 1 to 8 from Thursday.

Maharashtra also recorded 144 new cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, including 100 from Mumbai, taking their cumulative tally to 797 so far, the department said.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra had logged 18,466 new COVID-19 cases and 20 fatalities.

The state is now left with 87,505 active cases including 61,923 from Mumbai, the department said in a bulletin.

Of the 144 Omicron cases, 100 cases are from Mumbai, 11 from Nagpur, 7 each from Thane city and Pune city, 6 from Pimpri-Chinchwad, 5 from Kolhapur, 2 each from Amravati, Ulhasnagar and Bhiwandi-Nizampur, and one each from Panvel and Osmanabad, it said. The case fatality rate in Maharashtra now stands at 2.09 per cent, the bulletin said.

A total of 5,331 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of the recoveries so far in Maharashtra to 65,24,247, it said.

The case recovery rate in Maharashtra now stands at 96.55 per cent.

Mumbai recorded 15,014 new COVID-19 cases, a steep rise from 4,408 cases seen the day before, and three more deaths, according to the state health bulletin.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), however, put the number of new cases at 15,166, which is the highest-ever daily count so far in the metropolis, a rise by 4,306 from a day ago, and

three deaths.

But almost 87 per cent of new patients in Mumbai were asymptomatic, they added.

The Mumbai region, which comprises the metropolis and satellite cities, recorded 21,738 new cases, followed by the Pune region (3052), Nashik (655), Nagpur (488), Kolhapur (237), Latur (139 ), Aurangabad (115), and the Akola region (114), the state bulletin said.

Across Maharashtra, only Dhule district and Malegaon municipal corporation did not report any new COVID-19 case, it said.

Mumbai region reported four fresh COVID-19 fatalities, followed by two in the Latur region, and one each in the Nashik and Pune regions, the bulletin said.

Kolhapur, Aurangabad , Nagpur and Akola regions did not report any fresh fatalities.

A total of 2,67,747 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra, raising the cumulative count to 6,97,77,007.

Currently, 5,13,758 people are in home quarantine and 1,366 people are in institutional quarantine in Maharashtra, it added. Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 67,57,032; fresh cases 26,538; death toll 1,41,581; recoveries 65,24,247 active cases 87,505, total tests 6,97,77,007.