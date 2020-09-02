Covid-19: GTA initiates process to install TrueNat machines in five govt hospitals

Darjeeling: Reinforcing faith on the three Ts (Testing Tracking and Treatment) to combat Covid-19 effectively, the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration has initiated the process of installing TrueNat machines in 5 Government hospitals in the GTA area.



"There are 6 TrueNat machines in total to be installed in the 5 hospitals including Darjeeling District Hospital (2 machines;) Kurseong Hospital; Mirik Hospital; Kalimpong Triveni Hospital and Gorubathan hospital. In house microbiologists and technicians will be conducting the tests in these hospitals," stated Anit Thapa, Chairman, GTA.

The Chairman stated that on the testing front, in the GTA area overall testing has increased by 1500% month on month. The number of tests has increased through Rapid Antigen Tests.

"The tests are not limited to the urban areas but are also being conducted in far flung remote locations. With the increase in number of tests, the number of positive cases has also increased. GTA now has the capacity for conducting more and more tests," added Thapa.

The surveillance teams of the GTA are keeping a close tab on the situation and have managed to effectively trace the persons in contact with a Covid-19 positive.

Building trust among the people along with treatment has also played a key role. "The GTA though being a small administrative body, with limited resources has matched up to the level of managing the COVID crisis as effectively as any other states in India," claimed Thapa.

"Using the TrueNat machines we can get results within two hours testing nasal swabs. It also records the viral load," stated Dr Satyarani, molecular biologist of the Triveni Convid Hospital.

Meanwhile, plasma therapy for Covid-19 cases was initiated at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, Siliguri and Malda Medical College and Hospital. Plasma collection from cured Covid-19 positive persons started on Monday at the two hospitals.

Dr Anirban Roy and TMC leader Kajol Ghosh donated plasma at the NBMCH on Monday. "More and more Covid-19 recovered patients should come forward to donate plasma. Then a plasma bank can be created," stated Dr. Roy.

Dr Muhammad Ismail, Assistant Superintendent of the Malda Medical College donated plasma on Monday. After 28 days from recouping, plasma can be donated.

With Covid-19 cases increasing, fresh containment zones have been announced at Ladenla Road and Dhobitala in the Darjeeling Municipality area. "On Tuesday Darjeeling district recorded 73 new cases including 4 in the Darjeeling municipal area. 41 patients were discharged including home isolation cases," stated S Ponnambalam, District Magistrate, Darjeeling.