COVID-19: Goa govt takes over admissions in all pvt hospitals

Panaji: The Goa government on Sunday issued an order requisitioning the premises of the private hospitals in the state for providing treatment to COVID-19 patients under the Disaster Management Act.



The order stated COVID-19 patients will be admitted in 50 per cent of the total beds in these hospitals as per the directions of designated officers of the government and the payment for the treatment of DDSSY (state-run insurance scheme) beneficiaries will be made by the government.

This order, applicable for one month, was issued by State Executive Committee secretary Sanjay Kumar under section 65 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Citing violation of norms, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said the state government will take over the rights to admission in all the 21 private

hospitals in the state treating COVID-19 patients from May 17.

He had said the move will ease the load on facilities like the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The order mentions that in a bid to provide sufficient beds for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, the private hospitals were earlier directed to reserve a certain share of their total bed capacity for the treatment of such patients.

"The information has been received that private hospitals are either not admitting COVID-19 patients as per the earlier order issued for the reservation of beds or charging exorbitant fees for treatment of COVID patients, and denying treatment to the DDSSY beneficiaries," it stated.