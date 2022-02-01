COVID-19: Active cases come down to 1,087 in Ladakh

Leh: The active cases in Ladakh decreased to 1,087 as 250 coronavirus patients have been cured and discharged on Monday while the Union Territory has reported 125 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 25,994, officials said.



The UT has recorded 224 covid-related deaths -- 165 in Leh and 59 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020, they said.

There was no death reported from the Union Territory on Monday, they said.

As many as 250 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals in Ladakh. Of these, 129 were discharged in Leh and 121 in Kargil, while the total number of cured patients is 24,710, they said.

Of the total 125 fresh cases, 68 were reported from Leh district and 57 from Kargil district, they said.

The total number of COVID-19 active cases in Ladakh has gone down to 1,087, including 747 in Leh and 340 in Kargil district.