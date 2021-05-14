COVID-19: 82.4% elderly dealing with health anxiety issues: Study

New Delhi: Around 82.4 per cent elderly are dealing with health anxiety issues due to rising COVID-19 cases and fatalities around them, a new study has claimed.



The study has compiled data of interactions with more than 5,000 elderly over the past month.

India added 3,62,727 new Coronavirus infections in a day taking the COVID-19 tally of cases to 2,37,03,665, while the death toll rose to 2,58,317 with 4,120 daily fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The active cases have increased to 37,10,525 comprising 15.65 per cent of the total infections.

The study by Agewell Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, has also found that around 70.2 per cent elderly were found suffering from sleeplessness, insomnia or nightmares due to poor quality of sleep.

"It was established that major problems being faced by older people include - health anxiety, sleeplessness, panic attacks, depression, irritation, unceasing stress, nightmares, feeling of emptiness, fear of contracting Coronavirus, loss of appetite, and anxiety-related to the uncertain future," it said.

"According to data analysis, approximately 82.4 per cent older people, reportedly, are complaining of health anxiety due to rising COVID-19 cases and casualties around them during the past month," a statement from the not-for-profit said.

During the past month, it was also found that 63 per cent elderly have developed symptoms of depression due to loneliness or social isolation, and 63.3 per cent also complained of unceasing stress, it said.