Covaxin is another safe vaccine not a 'back-up': Bharat Biotech

New Delhi: Amid concerns regarding the efficacy data of indigenously developed Covaxin, which has been developed by the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, the company's managing director Krishna Ella clarified on Monday that its another vaccine against the Covid-19 as completely safe as we have carried out "200 per cent honest clinical trials".



While addressing a Press conference, Ella said that his firm has a track record of producing safe and efficacious vaccines and was transparent with all data.

Ella also said, "Don't accuse us of inexperience. We are not just an Indian company, we are truly a global company as the firm is conducting trials in more than 12 countries apart from India."

"We are not just conducting clinical trials in India. We have done clinical trials more than 12 countries, including the UK. We are doing clinical trials in Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and other countries. We are not just an Indian company, we are truly a global company," Ella said.

The Bharat Biotech's MD has also stressed that Covaxin is another vaccine against the Covid-19 and it's not a 'back-up' as it has been stated by AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria, who is also a member of the national task force on the coronavirus management in the country.

Notably, Guleria had on Sunday said that in an emergency situation when there is a sudden increase in cases and we need to vaccinate, Bharat Biotech vaccine will be used as a 'back-up' when we are not sure how efficacious the Serum Institute vaccine is going to be.

Rejecting the claims of Guleria, Ella said, "I don't understand what is 'back-up'. On TV, everyone can sling mud at each other. We are all now cleaning our coats. There is no back-up for humans. No back-up for virus."

"Bharat Biotech is not a company without experience in vaccines as we have tremendous experience in vaccines. We have taken the risk and manufactured 20 million doses. We are an Indian company struggling alone," he said.

In reply to a question about efficacy of the vaccine on new strain of the virus, Ella said, "Give me one week's time, I will give you confirm data."

Ella also informed about setting up of four vaccine manufacturing facilities with a combined capacity of 700 million doses per annum in the county.

"We have four facilities coming up. We are planning around 200 million doses (per annum) in Hyderabad, 500 million doses in other cities. By 2021 we will have 700 million doses capacity," he said.