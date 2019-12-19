Court stays expulsion of Kerala nun till Jan
Wayanad(Ker): In a temporary relief to a Kerala nun, who was expelled by her Congregation for disobeying the law of the church, a court here has granted an injunction on her expulsion from her convent till January 1. Sister Lucy Kalappura was expelled on August 7 by the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC) for 'failing to give a satisfactory explanation' for her lifestyle "in violation of rules.
Sister Kalappura had published poems, purchased a car and taken part in a street protest by five nuns of the Catholic religious order Missionaries of Jesus, against Former bishop of Jalandhar dioecese, a rape accused.
A Munsiff court in Mananthawadi, which heard the petition by the nun yesterday, granted temporary injunction to the dismissal till January 1.
"Sister had moved the court over her expulsion from the FCC. The move was without even hearing her side. The court had yesterday said it will hear the matter on January 1," a relative of the nun said.
The congregation, under the Roman Catholic Church, had said she was issued "proper canonical warnings", but did not show the needed remorse. The "unanimous decision" to dismiss the nun was taken at the congregation's General Council on May 11 this year.
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
No Modi charisma in Haryana polls: Selja8 Oct 2019 4:43 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Anti-CAA protesters gather at India Gate20 Dec 2019 12:45 PM GMT
Pinaka missile test-fired off Odisha coast20 Dec 2019 12:27 PM GMT
Earthquake In Delhi And Nearby Areas, Tremors Felt For...20 Dec 2019 12:15 PM GMT
Onida launches Fire TV Edition on Amazon India20 Dec 2019 12:10 PM GMT
BJP thought Indians peace-loving, imposed one agenda after...20 Dec 2019 12:07 PM GMT