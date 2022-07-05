Court sends another accused to NIA's custody till July 12

Jaipur: A designated NIA court here on Tuesday sent another accused arrested in the case of tailor Kanhaiya Lal's killing in Udaipur to the agency's custody till July 12.



The accused, Mohammad Mohsin, was presented before the court by a National Investigation Agency (NIA) team amid tight security arrangements.

"After the hearing of the case, the court remanded Mohammad Mohsin in the NIA's custody till July 12," Special Public Prosecutor TP Sharma said.

Sources said Mohsin was arrested on Monday for his alleged involvement in the conspiracy to kill Lal and in carrying out a reconnaissance of his shop.

The court had sent them to the NIA's custody till July 12.

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra has written to NIA chief demanding widening its probe into the killing of a tailor in Udaipur and LeT terrorist's arrest in Kashmir, alleging the accused in both cases were BJP members.

The BJP, hit back at Dotasra, accusing him of doing "petty politics" based on "forged photos that are going viral in social media".

In the letter to the NIA chief, Dotasra claimed that going by media reports, Mohammad Riaz Akhtari, one of the accused in the Udaipur incident, "was an active member of the BJP and he used to regularly participate in party programmes".

Akhtari's pictures with BJP MLA from Udaipur Gulab Chand Kataria have also surfaced on social media.

Dotasra, in his letter to the NIA director-general also claimed that according to media reports, Talib Hussain Shah, one of the two terrorists arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's in Reasi, was also the social media in charge of the BJP's Jammu Minority Front.