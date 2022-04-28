Court reserves order on Mevani bail plea; Congressmen detained

barpeta: A court in Assam's Barpeta district on Thursday reserved its order on Gujrat's Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani's bail plea in a case where he is accused of assaulting a policewoman while being brought by a police posse from Guwahati to Kokrajhar.



Mevani's advocate Angshuman Bora said that the District and Sessions Court has reserved the order in his bail petition till Friday.

"We placed our arguments before the court. The prosecution side tried to take an adjournment but the court declined it and asked them to submit their arguments today itself," he said.

The Congress, which supports Mewani politically, took out a protest march against

the arrest of the Dalit leader, resulting in the detention of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief among others.

Jignesh Mewani had been picked up by a posse from Assam police last week from Gujarat and arrested in a case against him for a purported tweet on Prime Minister Narendra Modi where he had claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "considered Godse as God."