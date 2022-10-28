Court rejects remand of 3 accused in 'attempt to lure TRS MLAs' case

Hyderabad/New Delhi: A local court here has rejected the remand of three people who were arrested by Cyberabad Police on charges of allegedly trying to coax four TRS legislators into defecting, over not following the procedure of issuing a notice before arrest.



Based on a complaint by Pilot Rohith Reddy, one of the legislators, cases under relevant sections-criminal conspiracy, offering bribe and Prevention of Corruption Act-1988- were filed against the trio-Ramachandra Bharati@ Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy on October 26 night.

They were arrested on Thursday and later in the night produced before a judge of a court for anti-corruption cases.

The judge instructed the police to issue notices under Section 41 Cr PC and ordered the release of the accused.

The BJP on Friday urged the Election Commission to order a CBI probe into the Telangana Rashtra Samithi's allegation that its members tried to poach some MLAs of the regional party, claiming that the entire event has been staged to influence the Munugode bypoll.

A BJP delegation, which met the commission, also accused Odisha's ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) of being behind a "sinister" attempt to malign the "personal image" of Home Minister Amit Shah through a "fake and doctored" audio clip with a view to influence the Dhamnagar bypoll.

It sought "deterrent" action against the accused and urged the Election Commission to get an FIR lodged against BJD members allegedly behind it.

Both assembly bypolls are due on November 3.

"A fake and doctored audio clip has been released through social media by BJD functionaries of an alleged meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and one independent candidate of Dhamnagar constituency. The fact is no such meeting took place," the delegation said.