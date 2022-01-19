Court refuses bail to 2

Ranchi: A Jharkhand Court on Tuesday refused to grant bail to two men accused of assaulting a mentally ill Muslim man in Dhanbad. Chief Judicial Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Singh disposed of the bail plea of the two accused persons who were alleged to be associated with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

As per the First Information Report (FIR), during a BJP programme, on seeing the victim walking in a Pathan Suit, the accused pointed the same out and encouraged everyone to beat him up.

It was alleged that the mob dragged the victim, beat him up, made him lick his spit and chant Jai Shri Ram.

According to a report, the victim was accused of abusing BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The complainant had stated that the victim was mentally ill and was being treated at the Central Institute of Psychiatry (CPI) in Ranchi for the last 8-10 years. Advocate Shahnawaz A. Malik appeared for the petitioners.