Court paves way for release of relief allowance to migrant KP families

Jammu: In a major relief to protesting Kashmiri Pandits, a local court on Wednesday modified its earlier order to pave way for the release of monthly relief allowance to over 25,000 migrant families.

Additional District Judge Syed Sarfaraz Hussain Shah passed the order on humanitarian grounds after hearing a plea filed by senior advocate Monika Kohli. The petition was filed on behalf of the migrant pandits for modification of the August 26 order which had resulted in stopping of the monthly relief, the only source of livelihood for some displaced families.

Hearing the long-pending case, the court on August 26 had ordered attachment of major head 2055, sub head 0872 and 1057 of judgement debtors, relief commissioner in connection with a case filed by a contractor who had constructed 2-room tenements at for migrants at a cost of Rs 9.22 cr after getting the contracts between 2005 and 2008.

After receiving the full payment, the builder contested for loss before the sole arbitrator and got an award regarding both the buildings but the relief organisation filed two different applications for setting aside both the awards which were subsequently dismissed by the court due to failure of the prosecutor to plead the case.