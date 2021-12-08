Court orders framing of charges against Sajjan Kumar

New Delhi: A Delhi court has ordered framing of charges against former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in a case related to the killing of a father and son in the Raj Nagar area of west Delhi by a mob allegedly led by him.

Special judge M K Nagpal said that a prima facie case was made out against the accused for framing of charge against him for the commission of various offences punishable under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the prosecution, the case relates to the killing of one S Jaswant Singh and his son, S Tarun Deep Singh, residing in the area of Raj Nagar in West Delhi by a mob consisting of several thousand persons on November 1, 1984.

The prosecution has alleged that Kumar was leading the mob and upon his instigation and abetment, they burnt the victims alive.

The mob had also damaged, destroyed, and looted victims' household articles and other property, burnt their house, and also inflicted injuries on their family members and relatives residing in their house, it alleged.

The court said that the oral and documentary evidence collected by the investigating officers during the investigation of the case was sufficient to form a prima facie opinion and put Kumar on trial.

There is sufficient material on record for this court to form a 'prima facie' opinion that the accused was not only a participant of the said mob but also leading it, the court held.

It held that the allegations and material brought on record gave rise to a grave suspicion against the accused about his involvement in the commission of the alleged offences and not a mere suspicion regarding his involvement in the said incident.

In its order of December 4, the court ordered framing of various offences punishable under IPC, including murder (302), rioting (147), and dacoity (395).

The court, however, said that there was no sufficient or prima facie material on record to show the offence of

destruction of evidence (201 IPC) or attempt to murder (307 IPC) was made out against Kumar.