Court martial proceedings against Army captain begin

Srinagar: The Army has initiated general court martial proceedings against a captain for the killing of three men in a staged encounter in Amshipura in south Kashmir in July 2020 after a Court of Inquiry found that troops had "exceeded" powers vested under the AFSPA, officials said here on Sunday.

The three men hailing from Rajouri district of Jammu region — Imtiyaz Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed and Mohammed Ibrar — were killed in a remote hilly village in Shopian district on July 18, 2020 and labelled as "terrorists". However, as doubts were raised on social media over the killings, the Army promptly constituted a Court of Inquiry which found prima facie evidence that the troops had "exceeded" powers vested under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act.

Maintaining its highest standards and commitment to ethical conduct of anti-militancy operations, the court martial proceedings were then initiated against Captain Bhoopendra Singh, they said.

The Court of Inquiry was followed by the Summary of Evidence, which was completed in the last week of December 2020. Subsequently, the Army had issued a statement saying "the process of recording the Summary of Evidence has been completed. The same is being examined by the authorities concerned in consultation with legal advisors for proceeding further." "The Indian Army is committed to ethical conduct of operations," it had said.

The officials said the captain was facing court martial proceedings for violating the powers vested under the AFSPA and for not following the Do's and Don'ts of the Army as approved by the Supreme Court.

The Army had also called Mohammed Yusuf, the father of Abrar Ahmed, from Rajouri for deposing in the court martial proceedings. "I have been here for the last one week and the Army authorities have asked for the missing report about my son which I have provided. We are being looked after by the Army and I am confident that I will get justice," he said.

Immediately after the news about the fake encounter spread, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had constituted a Special Investigation Team which filed a charge sheet against three people, including Captain Singh, for "staging a fake encounter" in the higher reaches of Shopian district and killing three men.

The charge sheet had alleged that Captain Singh had provided wrong information to his superiors and the police about the recovery made during the staged encounter. The other two named by the police in its charge sheet are Tabish Nazir and Bilal Ahmed Lone, both civilians.