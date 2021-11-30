Court grants bail to Malik

Mumbai: A magistrate court here on Monday granted bail to Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik in a defamation case filed against him by former Mumbai BJP youth wing president Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya. The Mazagaon magistrate court allowed Malik's bail on a personal bond of Rs 15,000.



The court had earlier this month issued a process (notice) to Malik on the criminal defamation complaint of Bharatiya, who had alleged that the NCP leader defamed him and his brother-in-law after the NCB's raid on a cruise ship

last month.

The court had then noted that prima facie Malik's statements harmed the complainant's (Bharatiya's) reputation and offence under Section 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code was made out against the NCP leader.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) last month raided the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and claimed to have seized drugs onboard. The agency subsequently arrested 20 people, including Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, in connection with the cruise drugs case. Aryan Khan and some others were later granted bail.

Malik has repeatedly termed the cruise drugs case as "fake" and levelled several allegations against NCB's Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who has denied the charges.