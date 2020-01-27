Court extends interim bail of ex-NITI Aayog CEO
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday extended till February 18 the interim bail granted to former NITI Aayog
CEO Sindhushree Khullar and others in the INX Media corruption case.
Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar also extended relief to former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Finance Minister Pradeep Kumar Bagga and former Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) director Prabodh Saxena in the case in which former finance minister P Chidambaram is an accused.
The interim relief granted to former section officer of the FIPB unit in the Finance Ministry Ajeet
Kumar Dungdung, then under secretary in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board unit Rabindra Prasad and former joint secretary (foreign trade) DEA Anup K Pujari were also extended by the court.
The court had in October taken cognisance of a charge sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation
(CBI) in the INX Media corruption case against Chidambaram and 13 others, who are accused of various offences, including those under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Don't mess with resurgent strong India: Rajnath to Pak27 Jan 2020 6:11 PM GMT
More states file FIR against anti-CAA activist Sharjeel27 Jan 2020 6:10 PM GMT
Resolution against CAA passed in Assembly27 Jan 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Mamata urges Cong, CPI(M) to put aside differences, fight...27 Jan 2020 6:05 PM GMT
CAA: Applicants will have to give proof of religious27 Jan 2020 6:03 PM GMT