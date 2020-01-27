Court extends interim bail of ex-NITI Aayog CEO

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday extended till February 18 the interim bail granted to former NITI Aayog

CEO Sindhushree Khullar and others in the INX Media corruption case.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar also extended relief to former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Finance Minister Pradeep Kumar Bagga and former Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) director Prabodh Saxena in the case in which former finance minister P Chidambaram is an accused.

The interim relief granted to former section officer of the FIPB unit in the Finance Ministry Ajeet

Kumar Dungdung, then under secretary in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board unit Rabindra Prasad and former joint secretary (foreign trade) DEA Anup K Pujari were also extended by the court.

The court had in October taken cognisance of a charge sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation

(CBI) in the INX Media corruption case against Chidambaram and 13 others, who are accused of various offences, including those under the Prevention of Corruption Act.