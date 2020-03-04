Court documents can be obtained through mechanisms under HC rules, not RTI: SC
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday held that the information to be accessed/certied copies on the judicial side is to be obtained through the mechanism provided under the High Court Rules and the provisions of the RTI Act shall not be resorted to.
The bench comprising Justices Banumathi, A S Bopanna & Hrishikesh Roy held in the case Chief Information Commissioner vs High Court of Gujarat and Another that one must apply under court rules to get certied copies of court documents.
The Chief Information Commission and Gujarat Information Commission had challenged a Gujarat High Court order which had held that the high court rules governing issuance of certied copy of the documents would prevail over the Right to Information Act provisions. The high court had categorically held that when a copy is demanded by any person the same has to be in accordance with the rules of the high court on the subject.
