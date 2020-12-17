Countries asking others to lower emissions without doing their bit is 'flawed' logic: Javadekar

New Delhi: Countries asking others to raise their targets in lowering emissions without actually doing their bit is a "flawed" approach, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday while stressing that India is one of the top performing nations in combating climate change.



Speaking at a webinar organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry, he said historically India's contribution to the world's emissions has been just 3 per cent.

Even with the current emissions, India's contribution is just 7 per cent even though the country has a population of 1.3 billion, he said.

Javadekar said India has "over-performed" in its goals. He cited the Climate Transparency Report, United Nation Environment Programme's Emission Gap report, Climate Action Tracker and Climate Change Performance Index to back his point.

"India is one of the top performers on the commitments and actions. This all shows that India is walking the talk," he said.

"Countries, without actually doing their own bit, are asking other countries to revise upwards, ratchet upward their ambitions. I see this as flawed," Javadekar said.

He said it will be a "good scenario" if countries comply with the Nationally Determined Contributions agreed to under the Paris Agreement.

"Why you want to ratchet it up now...everybody has given NDCs (Nationally Determined Contributions) ... even if you comply (with the) NDCs, it will be a good scenario. In 2023 when the global stocktake will happen, one can think of raising the ambition," he said.

'Global stocktake' refers to a proposed five-yearly review of the impact of countries' climate change actions. Under the Paris Agreement, every country must present a climate action plan in five-yearly cycles.

Javadekar said when countries are asked why targets are being raised, they say that gives a very good signal to the industry to innovate and bring out new technologies.

"It's a wrong argument that you must raise your ambitions to give correct market signal. It is not a valid argument. And therefore, I believe in human intelligence and intent, Javadekar said.